Morse left Saturday's loss to the Patriots in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a lower-body injury.

No reports have surfaced yet as to what specifically caused the starting center to leave the game, though he was unable to return. Jon Feliciano was forced to kick over from right guard to center, while reserve Spencer Long filled in the vacant spot. The Bills are locked into the No. 5 spot in the AFC, meaning Morse's availability for Week 17 isn't a huge deal, but he's pretty important to the team's chances of making a playoff run.