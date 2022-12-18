site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Mitch Morse: Leaves with head injury
Morse is being evaluated for a head injury and is listed as questionable to return to Saturday's contest against the Dolphins.
The center exited the game in a critical Bills' drive during the third quarter. Expect a reconfigured offensive line with Morse out.
