Morse, who left Sunday's game with a hand injury, was listed as limited on Monday's estimated practice report.

The fact that the starting center is listed as limited is a good sign, but because it was just a walkthrough session we won't have a good gauge on his likelihood for the Thanksgiving Day game against the Cowboys until the Bills get out on the practice field Tuesday. Morse was limited to just 16 snaps in Sunday's win.

