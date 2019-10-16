Morse (ankle) returned to a full practice Wednesday following the team's bye week, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Morse left the team's Week 5 win over the Titans early, though the Bills never felt the injury was serious. It looks like the starting center will be ready to resume his normal duties as the lynchpin of the line Sunday against Miami.

