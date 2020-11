Morse did not see the field Sunday against the Cardinals even though he's cleared the concussion protocol, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

The Bills didn't give Morse a $44.5 million contract so he can sit on the bench, so we suppose he either didn't get his practice reps up to snuff last week or that the team was protecting its prized lineman ahead of the bye. Expect to see Morse as part of the plan once the Bills kick things up again Week 12.