Morse was listed as a full practice participant Wednesday after injuring his finger in Monday's overtime loss to the Jets, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

About the only thing hurt in the Bills' ugly loss Monday night was team pride, as the team marches on relatively healthy into the home opener against the Raiders this week. Morse was seen shaking the digit in the second half, but it looks like he'll be able to carry on and resume his starting center position this weekend.