site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bills-mitch-morse-out-for-week-9 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bills' Mitch Morse: Out for Week 9
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Morse (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.
Morse will need to fully clear the league's five-step concussion protocol before being cleared to retake the field. For at least one game, in the meantime, Ryan Bates will draw the start at center.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read