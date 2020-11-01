site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bills-mitch-morse-out-with-concussion | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bills' Mitch Morse: Out with concussion
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Morse won't return to Sunday's game against the Patriots due to a concussion.
Morse made an early exit from Sunday's contest and won't return after the concussion was confirmed. Ryan Bates will work at center for the Bills in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read