Morse (concussion) was a full participant in practice Monday but remains in concussion protocol, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Louis-Jacques also notes that it was unlikely Morse would play in Buffalo's preseason finale Thursday anyway. The 27-year-old has a history of concussions, so it makes sense that the team would exercise caution with Morse, who started in 49 games for Kansas City over four seasons.

