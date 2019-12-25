Play

Morse (ankle) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's injury report.

Despite exiting last weekend's game against New England with an ankle injury, Morse's full participation in practice suggests he'll be good to go for Sunday's season finale against the Jets.

