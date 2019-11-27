Morse (finger) practiced on a limited basis for a second straight day Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Dallas, The Buffalo News reports.

The problem lies more in Morse's ability to snap the football as the center, so we imagine he'll test things out prior to the afternoon game and he and the team will make a decision. John Feliciano would switch over to center if Morse can't go, while Spencer Long would likely step into Feliciano's usual starting guard spot.