Bills' Mitch Morse: Questionable for Thanksgiving
Morse (finger) practiced on a limited basis for a second straight day Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Dallas, The Buffalo News reports.
The problem lies more in Morse's ability to snap the football as the center, so we imagine he'll test things out prior to the afternoon game and he and the team will make a decision. John Feliciano would switch over to center if Morse can't go, while Spencer Long would likely step into Feliciano's usual starting guard spot.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football picks, rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 13.
-
Week 13 TE Preview: Which Ram?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 13, including who to stream.
-
Week 13 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 13.
-
11/26 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew reveals to the Waiver Wire pickups for Week 13.
-
Week 13 WR Preview: Trust Hopkins?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 13, including...
-
Top Week 13 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.