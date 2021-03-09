Morse agreed to restructure his contract with the Bills on Tuesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reports.

Morse signed a four-year, $44.5 million deal with the Bills in March of 2019 and injuries have caused him to come nowhere near that type of value. The Bills like what he brings to the offensive line, however, and don't really have a better long-term plan at center, so the restructure allows the team to keep Morse in the fold while perhaps having enough cap money left to take a run at keeping at least one of his fellow starters, Daryl Williams or Jon Feliciano.