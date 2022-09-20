site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Mitch Morse: Returns to game
Morse (elbow) returned to Monday's contest against the Titans, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
Morse left the game early and went to the locker room for X-rays on his right elbow. However, he has returned to action before halftime and appears to have avoided a serious issue.
