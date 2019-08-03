Bills' Mitch Morse: Still in concussion protocol
Morse (concussion) will not participate in the Bills' scrimmage Friday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
Morse was already seen doing cardiovascular activities on the sidelines earlier this week, so he is presumably nearing a clearance from concussion protocol. Still, Buffalo will opt to play it safe with its starting center, as there is no need to bring him back to the field until he is completely healed. Once that occurs, he will work to build a rapport with second-year quarterback Josh Allen.
