Morse (finger) is active for Thursday's contest against the Cowboys, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Morse has been limited in practice due to a finger injury that knocked him out of last week's win over Denver, but he'll play through the issue versus the Cowboys. The starting center's availability will be a notable boost for Buffalo's offensive line, assuming he's able to snap the ball properly.

