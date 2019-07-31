Bills' Mitch Morse: Working through concussion
Morse has missed practice time this week due to a concussion, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Morse was already doing cardiovascular work on the sidelines Wednesday, so it sounds like he'll be able to work through the protocol quickly. He's the clear-cut starter at center, though the big free-agent acquisition has already missed time with a core muscle injury and now the concussion, all infringing on his time to get in sync with young quarterback Josh Allen.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Miller
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Callaway
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Wentz
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Camp news: Luck, Henry limping
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest injuries for Luck, Henry, A.J. Green, Damien Williams and...
-
Fantasy: Great auction strategies
Patience and awareness are just two skills you'll need if you're going to come out of your...
-
How to identify breakout RB
Wouldn't it be great if we had one stat that could help identify sleepers, breakouts and busts...