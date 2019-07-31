Morse has missed practice time this week due to a concussion, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Morse was already doing cardiovascular work on the sidelines Wednesday, so it sounds like he'll be able to work through the protocol quickly. He's the clear-cut starter at center, though the big free-agent acquisition has already missed time with a core muscle injury and now the concussion, all infringing on his time to get in sync with young quarterback Josh Allen.