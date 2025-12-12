Bills' Mitchell Trubisky: All clear for Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Trubisky (illness) does not carry and injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Trubisky did not practice Thursday due to an illness, but he resumed practicing in full Friday. He'll handle his usual backup role behind star quarterback Josh Allen during Sunday's road divisional matchup against New England.
More News
-
Bills' Mitchell Trubisky: DNP due to illness Thursday•
-
Bills' Mitchell Trubisky: Efficient in preseason loss•
-
Bills' Mitchell Trubisky: To play a quarter or so Saturday•
-
Bills' Mitchell Trubisky: Competing for backup role•
-
Bills' Mitchell Trubisky: Tosses Week 18 touchdown•
-
Bills' Mitchell Trubisky: Could share snaps with Allen, White•