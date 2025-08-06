Trubisky and Mike White are in a backup QB competition that will likely extend throughout the preseason, Lance Lysowski reports.

Trubisky made an appearance in nine games last season for the Bills, backing up quarterback Josh Allen. Though the 30-year-old was ahead of Mike White on the depth chart last season, Trubisky is entering his final season of a two-year, $5.2 million contract, making the ninth-year pro a potential cap casualty if the competition is at all close.