Bills' Mitchell Trubisky: DNP due to illness Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Trubisky (illness) didn't practice Thursday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
If Trubisky doesn't return to full participation Friday, he will likely carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Patriots. Practice squad quarterback Shane Buechele would work as the backup to Josh Allen if Trubisky's unable to suit up Sunday.
