Trubisky completed nine of 13 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 34-25 preseason loss to the Giants.

With Josh Allen held out, Trubisky got the start and played the entire first half, capping his performance with an 11-yard TD toss to Dawson Knox in the second quarter. Trubisky is locked into the No. 2 QB spot for the Bills, a role that afforded him only 26 pass attempts over nine regular-season appearances in 2024, with most of that volume coming in a Week 18 start when nothing was on the line for Buffalo.