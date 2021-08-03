Trubisky has looked polished during the first week-plus of training camp, Dante Lasting of the Bills' official site reports. "Mitch has been a really good addition since he's been here," offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said Monday. "A guy that's played 50-some games. Has seen a lot of football. Standing back at that position, it's different than watching it from the press box, or watching it from the sideline, or anything like that. So, there are things that have happened to him throughout his young career so far that I think can help Josh and assist Josh, and vice-versa."

Trubisky has a 0.0 percent chance of unseating Josh Allen, but he was wisely brought in because the Bills were looking for someone that could run the offense in passable fashion to Allen should the latter ever go down with injury. And Trubisky fits that bill with his size and legs. Given the Bills' high-powered offense and his ability to do some damage with his legs, Trubisky should be toward the top of any cheatsheets once you get to the backup QB section.