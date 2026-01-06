Trubisky completed 22 of 29 passes for 259 yards and four touchdowns during Sunday's 35-8 win over the Jets. He also rushed five times for five yards.

Trubisky lined up under center after Josh Allen took the first snap of Week 18, keeping his streak of 135 consecutive starts intact. Upon taking over for Allen, Trubisky led Buffalo's offense effortlessly against an outmatched New York defense, turning in one of the best statistical performances of his nine-year NFL career. He'll revert to a backup role beginning with Sunday's wild-card round matchup against the Jaguars, but the Bills can feel confident in Trubisky's ability to capably pilot this offense in the event that he's called upon to fill in for Allen for a stretch during the postseason. Trubisky concludes the regular season with four appearances, in which span completed a combined 25 of 35 pass attempts for 313 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing nine times for six yards.