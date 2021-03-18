Trubisky will sign a one-year deal with the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
In terms of fantasy value, this is a terrible landing spot for managers of Trubisky in dynasty formats, as he's being signed to serve strictly as a backup to Josh Allen, with no chance at a starting job. However, in football terms it's a sound signing, as Trubisky has a similar style of play to Allen and gives a Super Bowl contender viable insurance in case the franchise signal caller suffers an injury. Trubisky is still just 26 years old and has a first-round pedigree, so as far as career development goes, being in the QB room of a high-powered offense with a good coaching staff may aid him toward bigger and better things down the road.
