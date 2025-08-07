Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that Trubisky will open Saturday's preseason game against the Giants with the starters, and that Buffalo's first-team unit will play about a quarter, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

Trubisky will get an opportunity to work with the first-team unit Saturday while franchise quarterback Josh Allen sits out. The expectation is that Trubisky will see action in all three of the Bills' preseason matchups, with the following two games coming Aug. 17 against the Bears and Aug. 23 versus Tampa Bay, though it's possible Allen gets a chance to suit up in one or both of those contests.