Becker agreed to a contract with the Bills on Wednesday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Becker originally signed a contract with the Lions this offseason as an undrafted free agent, but after being cut May 12, he finds himself with a new team. Becker posted 19 receptions for 219 yards and two touchdowns over three years at the University of Miami.

