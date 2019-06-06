Bills' Nate Becker: Finds new home
Becker agreed to a contract with the Bills on Wednesday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.
Becker originally signed a contract with the Lions this offseason as an undrafted free agent, but after being cut May 12, he finds himself with a new team. Becker posted 19 receptions for 219 yards and two touchdowns over three years at the University of Miami.
