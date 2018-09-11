Bills' Nate Orchard: Signs with Buffalo
The Bills signed Orchard to a one-year deal Monday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.
Orchard was released by the Browns in early September, as part of the team's final roster cuts. The Bills hope the former second-round draft pick will bolster their defensive line as a pass rusher, a role he's been familiar with throughout his career. The 25-year-old defensive end has five sacks in 34 games.
