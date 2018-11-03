Peterman's teammate Derek Anderson (concussion) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Bears.

This means Peterman will make his fourth NFL start. Given the Bills' all-time anemic passing game over eight games and the fact that Peterman can improve his career passer rating by throwing every single pass Sunday directly into the ground, you'd possibly need to be in a two-quarterback league with 30 byes instead of this week's six to have Peterman be even a thought on your fantasy radar this week. In fairness, he's shown enough skill at times to where there's a shot he'll show the Bills something against the Bears, in what might be a last chance to convince the team he's worth keeping around as Josh Allen's backup into next season.