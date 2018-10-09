Bills' Nathan Peterman: Another quarterback in the room
Peterman has a new teammate after the Bills signed veteran Derek Anderson to a one-year deal Tuesday.
The Bills haven't given Anderson an exact role yet, and there's a chance he's around more to serve as a mentor for the two younger quarterbacks on the team, Peterman and prized rookie Josh Allen. We'll see if there's eventually a pecking order to it all, but you're resting your fantasy hopes on who the No. 2 quarterback is in the league's worst-ranked passing offense will be, this may not be your year for a title.
