After working behind AJ McCarron for practices Wednesday and Thursday, Peterman was back with the first unit again Friday, Mitchell Courtney of the Bills' official site reports. "It was part of the plan from the beginning," said coach Sean McDermott. "Because we went red zone, we wanted to make sure that Nate [Peterman] and AJ [McCarron] had time in the red zone. If we stuck with the normal rotation, Nate [Peterman] would have gone again."

Thursday was the first time this summer that one of the two quarterbacks saw the bulk of the first-team work on consecutive days, but McDermott is now saying that was all by design. That still can't change the fact most observers say McCarron has looked better through the early part of training camp, so we'll continue to consider Peterman the No. 2 in this race, with No. 7 overall pick Josh Allen remaining the long-term answer no matter what happens.