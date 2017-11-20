Bills' Nathan Peterman: Benched at halftime
Peterman was replaced by Tyrod Taylor after throwing five interceptions in the first half of Sunday's 54-24 loss to the Bills.
Buffalo's decision to start the fifth-round rookie backfired in a major way, as Peterman essentially handed a victory to another AFC wild card contender. A pick-six on the opening drive wasn't actually his fault and the final interception may have been caused by a bad route, but the other three were caused by bad throws and bad decisions. Peterman also failed to move the ball, completing only six of 14 passes for 66 yards, with two carries for four yards. Tyrod Taylor seemingly played well enough in garbage time to retake the starting job for Week 12 in Kansas City, though head coach Sean McDermott wasn't ready to make any commitment when he talked to the media after Sunday's blowout loss, ESPN.com's Mike Rodak reports.
