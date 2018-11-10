Bills' Nathan Peterman: Benched in favor of Matt Barkley
Matt Barkley will get the start at quarterback Sunday against the Jets while Peterman will act as the second-string option, the Bills' official site reports.
That's now two times in one season Peterman has been passed over by a quarterback the Bills acquired off the street, with Derek Anderson (concussion) and Barkley earning starting roles after dismal games from the turnover-prone second-year Peterman. Josh Allen (elbow) is expected to be back following the team's Week 11 bye, meaning Peterman could very well be the fourth option on the depth chart in two weeks time, if he's even with the team at all at that stage.
