Bills' Nathan Peterman: Building case to start
Peterman completed 16 of 21 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown and added seven yards on two rushes in Sunday's 26-13 preseason loss to the Bengals.
Peterman entered after Josh Allen exited with a possible concussion in the final minute of the first half (Allen was later cleared). He led touchdown drives on the first two possessions of the second half, capping the first with a 17-yard pass to tight end Jason Croom. While Peterman looked terrific, it's important to note that he didn't have to face a starting Cincinnati defensive line that engulfed Allen with five sacks in the first half. Between his strong preseason play and the injury status of Allen and AJ McCarron (shoulder), Peterman's building a strong case to start in Week 1.
