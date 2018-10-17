Bills' Nathan Peterman: Bypassed for starting nod
Peterman will remain in a backup role Sunday against the Colts with coach Sean McDermott announcing that Derek Anderson would start at quarterback in place of the injured Josh Allen (elbow), Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports.
After Peterman tossed two interceptions -- including one that was returned for a touchdown -- in relief of Allen during the Bills' Week 6 loss to the Texans, McDermott couldn't justify turning the starting job back over to the second-year signal-caller. Peterman has struggled mightily across his six career regular-season appearances, completing just 44.3 percent of his passes while throwing for three scores and nine picks. Even though Allen is considered week-to-week and seems likely to miss multiple games, the Bills will hand the keys to the offense over to the 35-year-old Anderson, who doesn't fit into the team's long-term plans but should provide more stability behind center than Peterman.
