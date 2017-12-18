Bills' Nathan Peterman: Clears concussion protocol
Peterman was cleared from the league's concussion protocol Monday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Peterman did not suit up for Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins due to his concussion, but it appears that will be the extent of his absence, barring any setbacks this week. Expect Peterman to reclaim his role as the Bills' backup quarterback behind Tyrod Taylor.
