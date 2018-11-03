Peterman is on track to start Sunday's game against the Bears after teammate Derek Anderson (concussion) was downgraded to out for the contest.

It will be the fourth career start for Peterman, who has provided little evidence to date that he's an NFL-caliber backup, let alone a No. 1 option. Given the Bills' all-time anemic passing game over eight games and the fact that Peterman can improve his career passer rating by throwing every single pass Sunday directly into the ground, the 25-year-old makes for a rather undesirable fantasy option, even in two-quarterback formats. In fairness, he's shown enough skill at times to where there's some hope he'll show the Bills something against the Bears, in what might be a last chance to convince the team he's worth keeping around as Josh Allen's backup into next season.