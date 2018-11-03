Bills' Nathan Peterman: Confirmed for Week 9 start
Peterman is on track to start Sunday's game against the Bears after teammate Derek Anderson (concussion) was downgraded to out for the contest.
It will be the fourth career start for Peterman, who has provided little evidence to date that he's an NFL-caliber backup, let alone a No. 1 option. Given the Bills' all-time anemic passing game over eight games and the fact that Peterman can improve his career passer rating by throwing every single pass Sunday directly into the ground, the 25-year-old makes for a rather undesirable fantasy option, even in two-quarterback formats. In fairness, he's shown enough skill at times to where there's some hope he'll show the Bills something against the Bears, in what might be a last chance to convince the team he's worth keeping around as Josh Allen's backup into next season.
More News
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Starting chance remains•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: One step closer to starting•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Expected to start Week 9•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Makes late appearance Monday•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Won't start Week 8•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Bypassed for starting nod•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...