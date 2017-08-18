Bills' Nathan Peterman: Continued progress
Peterson completed 10 of 20 passes for 167 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions during Thursday's preseason game at Philadelphia, producing a 78.5 rating.
Peterman wasn't great, but he certainly outproduced the Bills' other two quarterbacks, mainly Tyrod Taylor, who struggled mightily and finished with a 12.0 rating. Taylor is still the clear-cut starter, but remember there's a new regime in Buffalo looking for long-term answers. If Taylor struggles into the season, some folks will start calling for the fifth-round rookie, who's really started to make an impression over the last two weeks.
