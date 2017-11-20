Bills' Nathan Peterman: Could get another start
Head coach Sean McDermott seems to be giving legitimate consideration to starting Peterman again Week 12 in Kansas City, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.
After Peterman was pulled at halftime of his first NFL start with a historically bad stat line -- five interceptions on 14 attempts -- it widely was assumed the Bills would turn right back to Tyrod Taylor, who at least played well in mop-up duty during the second half of Sunday's 54-24 loss to the Chargers. That apparently isn't the case, as McDermott has yet to name a Week 12 starter and even seems to be dropping hints that Peterman could get the nod again. The Bills are still in the playoff hunt -- at least so far as record is concerned -- and there's little doubt the rookie was primary responsible for at least three of Sunday's five interceptions. No matter, offensive coordinator Rick Dennison is singing a similar tune, saying Monday that he thinks Peterman is smart and will learn from the experience, ESPN.com's Mike Rodak reports. Given that the decision to bench Taylor was already controversial, the Bills will get crushed by the media if they decide to stick with Peterman, though their late-season schedule and recent performance suggest they may fall out of playoff contention regardless of which quarterback starts.
