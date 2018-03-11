Bills' Nathan Peterman: Currently No. 1
The Bills traded Peterman's teammate, Tyrod Taylor, to the Browns on Friday in exchange for a third-round pick.
The deal won't become official until Wednesday when the new league year opens, though everybody -- including Taylor himself -- has confirmed it's a done deal. That leaves Peterman, who's about to enter his second season, as the top quarterback left for the Bills, though it's almost a certainty the team brings in a start-able free agent with the newfound cash, or at least goes after one of the top four quarterbacks in the draft. It's also possible both of those things happen. We'd be shocked if the Bills went into 2018 with Peterman as the main guy, but the team does like the 2017 fifth-rounder and there's a decent chance he'll serve as the No. 2 QB this season.
