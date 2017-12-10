Peterman will start in place of Tyrod Taylor (knee) in Sunday's game against the Colts.

In his only previous start, Peterman threw five interceptions in the first half against the Chargers before being replaced by Taylor. Overall, in his three appearances this season, Peterman has completed 19 of 39 passes for 195 yards, and a TD to go along with the five picks he tossed in Week 11. With that in mind, the 2017 fifth-rounder has nowhere to go but up, and given that the 3-9 Colts have had trouble stopping the pass to date, at least Sunday's matchup is working in Peterman's favor. One word of caution is the weather in Buffalo, where it is snowing heavily just before the game with December winds (19 mph) whipping through the stadium.