Bills' Nathan Peterman: Expected to start Sunday
Peterman is expected to start Sunday, per a source, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Peterman will fill in for the injured Tyrod Taylor (knee), who has been deemed questionable for Week 14's game against the Colts.
