Bills' Nathan Peterman: Expected to start Week 9
Peterman is expected to start against the Bears on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Peterman will start under center Sunday with Derek Anderson (concussion) and Josh Allen (elbow) both sidelined. The second-year pro entered Buffalo's loss to the Patriots in Week 8 with about a minute left to play in the fourth quarter, and managed to complete both his pass attempts against soft coverage to end the game. Peterman has looked notoriously interception-prone in each of his numerous starts, and will not look forward to an easy matchup against Chicago's Khalil Mack-led defensive front on Sunday. Buffalo's offense will be one to avoid in fantasy realms as long as Peterman remains the starter.
