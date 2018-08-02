Peterman's teammate AJ McCarron took first-team reps at Bills practice for the second consecutive day Thursday, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

Peterman had been flip-flopping with McCarron in terms of practicing with the first team all the way back to minicamps, so there's a chance McCarron -- who has been the favorite to win the three-man job -- has started to pull ahead. Friday's full practice session will prove more telling. If we had to pick one of the three quarterbacks (seventh overall pick Josh Allen is the other contender) to lead the team for the first drive of the regular season, it'd be McCarron, but rest assured this is still a battle and all it often takes in this type of situation is one guy having a stellar preseason game or string of practices. The team doesn't appear close to naming a concrete starter just yet.