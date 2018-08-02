Bills' Nathan Peterman: Falling behind to McCarron?
Peterman's teammate AJ McCarron took first-team reps at Bills practice for the second consecutive day Thursday, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
Peterman had been flip-flopping with McCarron in terms of practicing with the first team all the way back to minicamps, so there's a chance McCarron -- who has been the favorite to win the three-man job -- has started to pull ahead. Friday's full practice session will prove more telling. If we had to pick one of the three quarterbacks (seventh overall pick Josh Allen is the other contender) to lead the team for the first drive of the regular season, it'd be McCarron, but rest assured this is still a battle and all it often takes in this type of situation is one guy having a stellar preseason game or string of practices. The team doesn't appear close to naming a concrete starter just yet.
More News
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Splitting first-team reps with McCarron•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Tough road for starter's snaps•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Will have another chance to impress•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: New starter signed Wednesday•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Currently No. 1•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Throws season-ending interception•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Suspension won't slow Ingram
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Mark Ingram prior to training camp, and the Saints running back...
-
Podcast: Baldwin injury impact, bust WRs
How much are we downgrading the key members of the Seahawks passing game, and who are some...
-
Finding the next Alvin Kamara
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 15 running backs who are currently third string on the depth chart...
-
Running Back Breakouts
Looking for running backs to breakout in 2018? Heath Cummings has four that could obliterate...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Freeman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Rankings debate: Mixon, McCaffrey
Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg defend their rankings in a free-flowing debate about the running...