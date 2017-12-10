Peterman was forced out of Sunday's game against the Colts with a head injury.

Peterman completed five of 10 passes for 57 yards and a TD, while adding four carries for 10 yards, prior to his exit. Joe Webb is in at QB for the Bills, with Tyrod Taylor (knee) unavailable Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop