Bills' Nathan Peterman: Forced out of Sunday's game
Peterman was forced out of Sunday's game against the Colts with a head injury.
Peterman completed five of 10 passes for 57 yards and a TD, while adding four carries for 10 yards, prior to his exit. Joe Webb is in at QB for the Bills, with Tyrod Taylor (knee) unavailable Sunday.
