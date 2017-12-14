Bills' Nathan Peterman: Full practice participant Thursday
Peterman (concussion) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
After logging only a limited session Wednesday, it's clear Peterman is progressing from the concussion, but he still remains in the protocol. Peterman nonetheless looks like he's in line to gain clearance for contact before Sunday's game against the Dolphins, which would set the stage for him to reprise his normal backup role behind Tyrod Taylor (knee). After practicing fully the last two days, Taylor is on track to return from a one-game absence and start Sunday.
