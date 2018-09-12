Peterman will serve as the Bills' backup quarterback Sunday against the Chargers after Josh Allen was named the team's starting signal-caller, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Despite a much-maligned 2017 campaign that included a five-interception half against these same Chargers the Bills will face in Week 2, Peterman emerged from training camp as Buffalo's top quarterback, beating out Allen and the since-departed AJ McCarron for those honors. Though he seemed to show some increased comfort behind center during the preseason, Peterman failed to demonstrate any improvement in the Bills' embarrassing 47-3 loss to the Ravens, completing just five of 18 passes for 24 yards and tossing two interceptions before being pulled in the third quarter. Allen didn't provide much better production upon replacing Peterman, but it appears the Bills are inclined to let the rookie first-round pick learn on the fly with Peterman providing little evidence to date that he's an NFL-caliber starter. Over his five regular-season appearances to date, Peterman owns a 2:7 TD:INT and has completed just 43.2 percent of his passes.