Bills' Nathan Peterman: Headed for backup duty
Peterman will serve as the Bills' backup quarterback after Josh Allen was named the team's starting signal-caller for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.
Despite a much-maligned 2017 campaign that included a five-interception half against this same Chargers squad the Bills face in Week 2, Peterman emerged from training camp as Buffalo's top quarterback, beating out Allen and the since-departed AJ McCarron for those honors. Though he seemed to show some increased comfort behind center during the preseason, Peterman reverted to his rookie-year from in the Bills' embarrassing 47-3 loss to the Ravens, completing just five of 18 passes for 24 yards and tossing two interceptions before being pulled in the third quarter. Allen didn't provide much better production upon replacing Peterman, but it appears the Bills are inclined to let the No. 7 overall pick learn on the fly with Peterman providing little evidence to date that he's an NFL-caliber starter. Over his five career regular-season appearances, Peterman owns a 2:7 TD:INT and has completed just 43.2 percent of his passes. He's also been pulled early in all three of the games he's started.
More News
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Still in mix to start•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Struggles Sunday before being replaced•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Wins starting QB job•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Odds to start improve•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Building case to start•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Won't start next preseason game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Dive into the wide receiver position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
Need to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered on today’s show.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2