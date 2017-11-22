Peterman will return to a backup role Sunday against the Chiefs after Bills head coach Sean McDermott named Tyrod Taylor the team's starting quarterback for the contest.

The unproven Peterman's appointment to the starting role ahead of the Week 11 game against the Chargers was always a bit of a head scratcher with the Bills in the thick of the wild-card race, and the rookie only made the decision look more foolish by tossing five interceptions on only 14 pass attempts in the first half before being benched. Though the Bills lost by 30 points, the offense ran more smoothly with Taylor under center in the second half, so the veteran will reclaim his perch atop the depth chart for now. It's expected that the more experienced Taylor will remain the starter so long as the team is in playoff contention, but if things head further south for the Bills, Peterman could get another look late in the season.