Bills' Nathan Peterman: Holds on in second half
Peterman completed eight of 10 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 19-17 preseason win over the Browns.
Peterson has completed 17 of 20 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in two preseason games, after playing most of the second half on a surprisingly eventful night. AJ McCarron was ineffective then injured, and Josh Allen made a case for the starting job by leading the Bills to 13 points on three drives. With McCarron's injury believed to be a collarbone fracture, Peterman may be left to battle with just the rookie for a starting job. Another job battle update should be available once the Bills provide details on McCarron.
More News
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Back at practice following injury scare•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Injures throwing arm•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Impressive preseason debut•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Starting over McCarron•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Back with first-teamers•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Falling behind to McCarron?•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
QB Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...
-
Two-QB league strategy
Heath Cummings discusses his favorite strategies for two-quarterback leagues.
-
Looking at Pats RBs, Week 2 ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at some trends with Average Draft Position, as well as what to do with...