Peterman completed eight of 10 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 19-17 preseason win over the Browns.

Peterson has completed 17 of 20 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in two preseason games, after playing most of the second half on a surprisingly eventful night. AJ McCarron was ineffective then injured, and Josh Allen made a case for the starting job by leading the Bills to 13 points on three drives. With McCarron's injury believed to be a collarbone fracture, Peterman may be left to battle with just the rookie for a starting job. Another job battle update should be available once the Bills provide details on McCarron.