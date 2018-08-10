Peterman, who started and ran with the first team Thursday against the Panthers, completed nine of 10 passes for 119 yards. He tossed a 28-yard TD pass to Kelvin Benjamin and threw an interception on his only miss.

Peterman is competing with AJ McCarron to win the starting job, and both quarterbacks were superb in the preseason opener, with Peterman posting a 110.0 rating to McCarron's 108.8. We'll see if the Bills flip things, as they've been doing all summer, and give McCarron the preseason start next week. While it was clear that rookie Josh Allen has more size and a much bigger arm than the two veterans, Allen hasn't done much work at all with the first team and this looks like a two-man race for the Week 1 job.