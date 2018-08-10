Bills' Nathan Peterman: Impressive preseason debut
Peterman, who started and ran with the first team Thursday against the Panthers, completed nine of 10 passes for 119 yards. He tossed a 28-yard TD pass to Kelvin Benjamin and threw an interception on his only miss.
Peterman is competing with AJ McCarron to win the starting job, and both quarterbacks were superb in the preseason opener, with Peterman posting a 110.0 rating to McCarron's 108.8. We'll see if the Bills flip things, as they've been doing all summer, and give McCarron the preseason start next week. While it was clear that rookie Josh Allen has more size and a much bigger arm than the two veterans, Allen hasn't done much work at all with the first team and this looks like a two-man race for the Week 1 job.
More News
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Starting over McCarron•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Back with first-teamers•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Falling behind to McCarron?•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Splitting first-team reps with McCarron•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Tough road for starter's snaps•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Will have another chance to impress•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...
-
Breakout WR to target
Heath Cummings looks for wide receivers who could provide a huge return on investment this...
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...