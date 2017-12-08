Bills' Nathan Peterman: In mix for Sunday start
Peterman remains in the mix to start Sunday against the Colts with Bills head coach Sean McDermott indicating that top quarterback Tyrod Taylor (knee) will remain limited at practice Friday and will be a game-time decision in Week 14.
Things seem to be trending toward Taylor playing this week even though there's some cloudiness surrounding his situation, but more clarity on that front should arrive 90 minutes before Sunday's 1 p.m. EST kickoff. Buffalo is barely hanging around for the last wild-card spot, so at some point down the stretch, Peterman could get another look as the starter even if Taylor prove fit to play. If he ends up playing Sunday, Peterman, who tossed five interceptions in the first half of his lone start on the season Nov. 19 against the Chargers, wouldn't represent an appealing fantasy target.
